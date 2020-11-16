51ºF

Walmart to start limiting number of customers in stores

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. Walmart is teaming with the General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit to test automated package delivery in Arizona. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Starting Saturday, Walmart began counting customers who enter and exit the store “out of an abundance of caution,” the retail giant says.

Back in April, Walmart started restricting the number of people inside its stores to not exceed five customers per 1,000 square feet or about 20% of a store’s capacity, according to CNBC.

However, the retailer reportedly stopped physically counting people as they came inside and left.

As of Monday, more than 68,500 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the country, more than at any other point during the pandemic, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

