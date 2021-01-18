Police: Man in custody in Virginia after Florida kidnapping

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police say a man wanted in the weekend kidnapping of a South Florida family is now in custody in Alexandria, Virginia.

Pemboke Pines police said in a social media post that 37-year-old Jaddier T. Sanchez was taken into custody early Monday.

They say the 18-year-old woman he is accused of kidnapping was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The incident began early Sunday morning, when Sanchez confronted the woman and her parents as they returned to their home.

Police say he drove them to several banks to get cash from ATMs. The parents were then dropped off in Palm Beach County.