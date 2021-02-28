51ºF

News

Texas woman wins more than $300K at Las Vegas airport slot machine

A video of Megan’s big win went viral on social media

Nicole Del Rosario
, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: 
Texas
,
Money
,
Las Vegas
In this April 21, 2020, photo, electric signs that usually advertise casinos and other entertainment now give tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus at McCarran International airport in Las Vegas. Nevada's governor shuttered the glitzy casinos and nightlife attractions of Las Vegas in mid-March, leaving much of the famous gambling mecca empty. (AP Photo/John Locher) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LAS VEGAS – What better way to pass the time while waiting for your flight at a Las Vegas airport than playing one of the slot machines?

That’s exactly what one Texas woman did before her flight out of the Sin City, and it won her hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Megan H., of Flower Mound, Texas, won over $302,000 while playing the Wheel of Fortune slots, according to a tweet from the McCarran International Airport.

A video of Megan’s big win went viral on social media after Las Vegas Locally shared it on Twitter.

A report from USA Today shows that the $302,000 jackpot win isn’t the largest amount of money won at that airport. So far, the record for the largest jackpot stands at $3.96 million.

Back in July, another visitor from California won big at the airport, taking home a prize of $873,000, USA Today also reported.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: