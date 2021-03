Cadbury just announced the ten finalists in this year’s bunny tryouts and the brand needs your help to choose the next star of the iconic “Clucking Bunny” commercial.

Now through March 17, animal lovers can vote for their favorite finalists, including:

Waylon, the llama

Better, the frog

Dog, the goat

The lucky contestants were hand-selected by the Cadbury team which reviewed more than 12,000 submissions.

To vote for your favorite, click here.