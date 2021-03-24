photo
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam to sign bill ending the death penalty in Virginia

Event scheduled for 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Associated Press

Gov. Ralph Northam will sign legislation on Wednesday abolishing the death penalty in Virginia.

He will sign the bill while at the Greensville Correctional Center, after touring the facility’s death chamber.

The legislation marks a dramatic shift in a state that has executed more people than any other.

Virginia has put to death nearly 1,400 people since its days as a colony. In modern times, the state is second only to Texas in the number of executions it has carried out, with 113 since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

Last month, Virginia’s new Democratic majority won a yearslong battle when both the Senate and House of Delegates approved bills to end capital punishment.

Virginia has become the 23rd state to abolish the death penalty.

