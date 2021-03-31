Virginia becomes first state to enact its own version of a voting rights act

Gov. Ralph Northam took action Wednesday that he feels will protect the voting rights of all Virginians.

The governor approved the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, making Virginia the first state in the nation to enact its own version of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

The Voting Rights Acts of Virginia will protect voters from voter suppression, discrimination or intimidation based on their race, color or membership in a language-minority group, according to the governor’s office.

“At a time when voting rights are under attack across our country, Virginia is expanding access to the ballot box, not restricting it,” said Northam. “With the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, our Commonwealth is creating a model for how states can provide comprehensive voter protections that strengthen democracy and the integrity of our elections. I am proud to support this historic legislation, and I urge Congress to follow Virginia’s example.”

Northam made small revisions to both Senate Bill 1395 and House Bill 1890, which prohibit any state or local policy from denying or restricting the right to vote of any Virginian simply because of their race, color, or membership in a language minority group.

Similar to the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act proposed at the federal level, the Virginia law will restore and build on the full protections of the 1965 federal Voting Rights Act.