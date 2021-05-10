Partly Cloudy icon
14-year-old Florida boy accused of killing fellow classmate, a 13-year-old girl

Her body was found about 16 hours after she was last seen

The search for a missing girl came to a tragic end on Sunday in Florida.

St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick announced Monday morning that a body found in the woods just after 6 p.m. Sunday was that of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, according to WJXT.

Charged with murder in connection with her death is a fellow student at her school, 14-year-old Aiden Fucci.

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Aiden Fucci, who is being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice. (SJCO photo)

While there are no other suspects, News4Jax reports that authorities are still combing over multiple crime scenes and looking into many tips.

Hardwick said the Sheriff’s Office got the word about the search for Tristyn every way it could think of and praised the community for stepping up in a big way.

“I cannot thank this community enough,” he said. “We saw moms and families out walking the woodline in clothes like church clothes yesterday. This case was solved because a gentleman saw the information put out there and went to work looking around his immediate area.”

