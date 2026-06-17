Campbell County teen Colt Elder is heading back to American Ninja Warrior

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – 10 News caught up with Elder, better known as “Colt the Bolt,” for a workout this week as he prepares for the show’s semifinal round.

Elder clears fifth obstacle in qualifying round

Elder made it through five obstacles in the qualifying round of Season 18, impressing with both his speed and endurance on the course.

“I’m really happy with how I did on American Ninja Warrior 18 in the qualifying round. I made it all the way through the fifth obstacle, and I was going at a very fast pace,” Elder said.

Elder trains at a local gym, focusing on grip strength and timing — the same skills that carried him through qualifying. But this season required some adjustments after his training schedule changed significantly from last year.

“Last year I was able to get in the ninja gym multiple times a week because I was coaching at the gym so I was able to come in and train all the time. Now I can only get in the gym once a week for open gyms and I have been doing more lifting and upper body workouts,” Elder said.

From farm to finish line

Outside the gym, Elder’s family runs a small farm in Campbell County — and farm life plays a bigger role in his competition prep than you might expect.

“Last year I powered up for my ninja runs by eating my ninja nuggets. Which were from my chickens on my farm. This year, I switched it up and I have ducks now. I’m powering up with quack snacks which are the same thing but from the ducks. I guess we’ll find out if they help me more or less,” Elder said.

Catch Elder in action when the semifinals air Monday, June 22, at 9 p.m. on WSLS.