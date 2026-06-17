Unites States Endurance Mountain Bike Championships extend commitment to Virginia’s Blue Ridge

ROANOKE, Va. – The Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships are coming back to Roanoke in 2027. That is a one-year extension of USA Cycling’s commitment to the region, which started last year.

Earlier this week, organizers rolled out the maps for this year’s event and talked about how tourism dollars will be rolling in on the wheels of those bikes.

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“Last year we saw over $2.6 million in economic impact. We had incredible feedback from the racers, from the local spectators and visiting spectators, over almost 2,400 registrations,” said Kathryn Lucas Public Relations Director for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

When the racers return in July, they will once again be riding at Explore Park, Carvins Cove, and Downtown at Elmwood Park, which is an unusual venue because it’s in the city. It turned out to be popular with the riders, thanks in part to the three thousand spectators.

"Honestly, last year’s race has just kind of confirmed what we thought would happen, you know, having the race here in the city for a short track was something that we were kind of taking a gamble on," said Kyle Knott/Race Director of USA Cycling.

And they will come from all over the nation, to test themselves against the best.

“This is a huge notch in our belt when it comes to our reputation on the national stage as a mountain biking destination. We have athletes here that competed on the U.S. Olympic team for mountain biking in Paris. This where the best and most elite athletes for mountain biking are going to be competing,” Lucas said.

“Last year we had people from 44 states ... in the championships ... so we have people coming from you know the far corners of the United States all across, a lot of people from out west."

The races are back in Roanoke July 12-19.