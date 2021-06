Officials in Surfside, Florida provided a briefing on the 12-story condo building that collapsed on June 24 in a town outside Miami. The briefing began at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials report that four additional bodies have been found in the rubble of the partially collapsed tower, raising the death toll to 16 people.

There are currently more than 140 people who are still unaccounted for.

