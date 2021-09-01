Louisiana man presumed dead after an alligator attacked him while he was walking in Hurricane Ida’s floodwaters

An Airboat glides over a city street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lafitte, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A Louisiana man is presumed dead after a large alligator attacked him as he was walking in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ida, NBC News reports.

This news comes after the 71-year-old was attacked at about noon on Monday in Slidell, a suburb northeast of New Orleans, according to The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say his wife was inside their home when she heard the commotion, saw the attack and then rushed outside to help her husband. Luckily, she was able to pull him out of the floodwaters.

When she realized that he had lost his arm in the attack, she went to go get help; however, when she returned, he was gone.

The sheriff’s office said it used boats and high-water vehicles to locate the man but have not found him. Authorities report that all attempts to find him have been futile.