Female student, 2 others hospitalized after shooting on Towson University campus in Maryland

A female student and two others are in the hospital following a shooting at a Maryland university, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Authorities say it happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday during a gathering at the center of Towson University. The shooting happened in Freedom Square, a location In the academic part of the campus, according to university officials.

Police report that at this time, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Overnight three people were shot on the campus of Towson University where a group of individuals had gathered at the center of campus. This was an isolated incident that occurred near academic buildings. Media staging site located at TU Admin building 7720 York Rd. — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 4, 2021

According to university officials, the female student who was injured in the shooting is currently at a hospital, is stable and is recovering alongside family. They say the other two individuals injured are not affiliated with the university but are in stable condition also.

In an update, university President Kim Schatzel and Vice President Vernon Hurte revealed that at this current time the scene is secure; however, they are asking that all students avoid the academic part of campus as police investigate.

Ad

No word yet on any arrests made or suspects.

The victims are expected to survive as they have non-life-threatening injuries, police report.