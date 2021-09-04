Partly Cloudy icon
News

Female student, 2 others hospitalized after shooting on Towson University campus in Maryland

Authorities say it happened shortly after 2 a.m. during a gathering at the center of the campus

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

A female student and two others are in the hospital following a shooting at a Maryland university, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Authorities say it happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday during a gathering at the center of Towson University. The shooting happened in Freedom Square, a location In the academic part of the campus, according to university officials.

Police report that at this time, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

According to university officials, the female student who was injured in the shooting is currently at a hospital, is stable and is recovering alongside family. They say the other two individuals injured are not affiliated with the university but are in stable condition also.

In an update, university President Kim Schatzel and Vice President Vernon Hurte revealed that at this current time the scene is secure; however, they are asking that all students avoid the academic part of campus as police investigate.

No word yet on any arrests made or suspects.

The victims are expected to survive as they have non-life-threatening injuries, police report.

