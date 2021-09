(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing about the impact of Hurricane Ida, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Hillsborough Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden made a trip to New Jersey and New York on Tuesday.

The president toured neighborhoods damaged by last week’s storms.

He’s expected to speak at about 4 p.m. after touring a neighborhood in Queens.