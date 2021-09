A Las Vegas 8-year-old and his new puppy have a lot more in common than you might think.

Maxson was born with microtia and as a result, has a tiny ear on one side.

4E Healing Hearts, a nonprofit that connects service animals with forever homes, found the perfect match for the 8-year-old, a Goldendoodle born with the same tiny ear.

The puppy’s name is—Nemo—who like the character, was born a little different.

Maxson says he might change the puppy’s name to “honey” or " daisy.”