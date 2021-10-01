Sharkira says she was attacked by wild boars in Spain

FILE - This Aug. 10, 2018 file photo shows Shakira performing in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. A Spanish judge investigating alleged tax fraud by Colombian musician Shakira has recommended Thursday July 29, 2021, for the case to go to trial after concluding there is evidence that the pop star could have avoided her fiscal obligations to the state. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

While she was walking in a park in Spain with her son, Shakira says that two wild boars attacked her and took her purse.

In one of the videos posted on her Instagram story Shakira stated, “Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag.”

The singer also said, “They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it,” and that ” They’ve destroyed everything.”

BBC states that Shakira is the most recent victim of a wild boar attack after the hogs invaded the Catalan capital in recent years. The boars are becoming increasingly aggressive and can survive in almost any environment but are being drawn to cities because they can live off of trash discarded by humans.