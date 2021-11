ROANOKE, Va. – After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Virginia’s Veterans Parade returns to downtown Roanoke.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and last an hour.

If you can’t make it in person, you can watch it in the video player below. If you’re not free tomorrow at 11 a.m., don’t worry, we’ll archive the whole parade so you can watch it after it happens!