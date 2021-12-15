WATCH: Pres. Biden delivers remarks on administration‘s response to deadly tornadoes, extreme weather

President Joe Biden walks with Anne Henning Byfield, Presiding Bishop of the AME Council of Bishops, third from left, Jesse Perry, Graves County Judge Executive, second from right, Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan, left, and others as he surveys storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

