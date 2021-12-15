WATCH: Pres. Biden delivers remarks on administration‘s response to deadly tornadoes, extreme weather

WATCH: Pres. Biden delivers remarks on administration‘s response to deadly tornadoes, extreme weatherThe President spoke at 4 p.m.Published: December 15, 2021, 3:57 PMUpdated: December 15, 2021, 4:21 PMTags: Joe Biden, KentuckyPresident Joe Biden walks with Anne Henning Byfield, Presiding Bishop of the AME Council of Bishops, third from left, Jesse Perry, Graves County Judge Executive, second from right, Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan, left, and others as he surveys storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s response after more than 30 tornadoes swept through Kentucky and seven other states, killing at least 88 people and leaving behind mass destruction.He spoke on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. You can watch here: Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.