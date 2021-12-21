Meet Boop! The real-life ‘Elf on the Shelf’ who’s going viral

Meet Boop! A real-life (and super cute) Elf on the Shelt.

YARDLEY, Pa. – Every year, Santa’s elves show up in homes and cause mischief.

The popular story of the “Elf on the Shelf” has taken on an amazing life of its own, including a real version at one historic restaurant, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Meet Boop! He’s a real-life “Elf on the Shelf,” and with a little help, he got into some trouble at a Philadelphia restaurant.

The photos on social media had the entire town following Boop’s mischievous adventures during one of the darkest times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boop is delivering take-out and making messes just like every elf.

He’s also getting paid in his grandparent’s french fries! A sweet deal, if you ask us.