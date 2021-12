President Joe Biden will sign the “Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act” into law Thursday afternoon.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will sign the “Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act” into law Thursday afternoon.

Bill H.R.3537 will establish grant programs to address neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS (or Lou Gehrig’s disease). The grants may also go towards scientific research to expand access to ALS treatment.

The president is scheduled to speak and sign the bill at 3:30 p.m.