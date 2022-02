St. Patrick’s Day enthusiasts rejoice.

Starting February 21, McDonald’s is bringing back its classic St. Patrick’s Day treats.

For a limited time only, the Shamrock Shake and The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are making their way back to menus.

The fan-favorite has been around for more than 50 years, distinguished by its bright green color.

Once the season is over, the shake will disappear for another year. So get it while you can!