FDA investigating certain powdered baby formula after reported infections

The US Food and Drug Administration says it’s investigating certain powdered baby formula following reports of children contracting serious infections.

In a news release, the FDA said infections stemming from the bacteria “CronobacterSakazakii” and the strain “Salmonella Newport” have been linked to powdered infant formula produced in Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility.

The FDA’s investigation includes four infant illnesses in three states: Minnesota, Ohio and Texas that possibly connect to these products and infections.

Consumers are advised to avoid Similac, Alimentum and Elecare formulas if it meets all of the following criteria:

1. The first two numbers of the code are 22 through 37

2. The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2

3. The expiration date is 4-1-2022 or later

Parents can also type in the code on the bottom of the package here to see if their product is impacted or call 1-800-986-8540.

Ad

The FDA advisory also clarified that liquid formula products or metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas are not included in the warning.