Hard times can’t keep Duncan at the RVSPCA down

ROANOKE, Va. – Hard times can’t keep a good dog down. In your Feel Good Friday, we want to introduce you to a special pup that’s overcome the odds.

This little dog has been on a long journey to find his forever home.

At the Roanoke Valley SPCA, he’s known as Duncan.

At only three years old, he was picked up as a stray in new york in pretty rough shape.

“He has been through quite a bit of medical journey while with them. he came to them in august of 2021. and he was severely emaciated,” said Julie Rickmond with the RVSPCA.

They discovered he has a pancreatic disease, which requires daily medication.

Rickmond said although he had a rough start in life, you wouldn’t know it by his sweet demeanor.

“He had severe ocular disease due to dry eye. they did try to treat that but the treatment didn’t take so that’s why they had to remove his eyes,” said Rickmond.

But loss of sight hasn’t stopped Duncan.

The use of a jacket with a halo barrier helps him navigate with ease.

“It’s made for handicapped pets. they make them in all different sizes. he is so confident when it gets that on,” said Rickmond.

But all he really wants is to be in the arms of his companion, and he quickly gets attached to new friends, especially those who will pick him up.

Rickmond said they are working hard to find the perfect family to give Duncan a home.

“It would make us so happy. we want to see him go to the home that is right for him that is going to give him that lifelong love that he deserves. because he does deserve it. it does not matter that he is handicapped - he deserves love just like all the other pets do,” said Rickmond.

Seeing what a happy, spunky little dog Duncan is -- truly is inspiring.

If you think he would be a good fit for you, we’ve got information on how you can adopt him. To learn more, click here.