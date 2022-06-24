FedEx package missing? ‘Picture Proof of Delivery’ to ensure accurate drop-off

FILE - Delivery vehicles depart the FedEx Ship Center in Cranberry Township, Pa., on June 26, 2019. Shipping giant FedEx Corp. says its logistics subsidiary has opened a new global headquarters in downtown Memphis, Tenn. FedEx Logistics says it held an event Tuesday, April 5, 2022, to mark the opening of its offices in the former Gibson guitar factory, just steps from historic Beale Street and the FedExForum sports and concert venue in Memphis. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Online shopping can be a hassle, especially when your package goes missing out of nowhere, but FedEx will soon offer a service to make sure your package ends up right where it needs to be.

FedEx announced in their press release Wednesday that they will offer a new service called “Picture Proof of Delivery” for express and ground residential deliveries in the United States and Canada. The service can be applied to orders that don’t require signatures.

With the tool, shoppers can track their order and get a picture showing the exact location of their package when it’s delivered.

And Picture Proof of Delivery won’t cost a dime – it’s completely free. Shoppers will be able to access it through FedEx’s tracking tools.

The service will be available soon on FedEx’s Delivery Manager before it releases to other consumers in the United States and Canada.

You can find more details on FedEx’s Picture Proof of Delivery here.