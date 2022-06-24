‘Keep Kids Fed Act’ passes, extends kids nutrition waivers nationwide

‘Some parents can’t feed their kids right now.’ Teacher says school food programs are crucial

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate has amended the COVID-era school meal program in an effort to keep kids from being hungry this summer.

In a press release Thursday, the U.S. Senate said that the 2022 Keep Kids Fed Act, a bill that amends the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, will do the following:

Extend school meal flexibilities

Extend administrative flexibilities

Allow qualifying students to receive free or reduced-cost meals

Increase meal reimbursement rates

Provide an additional ten cents per meal or snack for Child and Adult Care Food Program daycares and home providers

Expand eligibility to more providers

Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine were both happy to see this bill pass through.

“Parents across Virginia are facing higher costs across the board – the last thing they need right now is to lose the commonsense flexibilities that have made it easier for them to keep their kids fed. We’re very proud to have voted to pass bipartisan legislation that will extend these flexibilities and help keep food insecurity at bay. We hope that the House will pass this bill expeditiously and send it to the President’s desk for approval,” said the senators.

You can read the full bill here.