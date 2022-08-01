Accreditation hearing, Roanoke City Council meeting and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is having an accreditation hearing starting at 3 p.m. It’ll be at the Franklin County Government Center. The sheriff’s office is scheduled for a site-based assessment as a part of a program to achieve accreditation by verifying that it meets professional standards.
- Roanoke City Council will hold a meeting where they will discuss their gun violence prevention collaborative efforts. They plan to give an update on Gun Lock Distribution and collaboration on Youth and Gang Violence assessment. The Legislative Committee will meet at 10 a.m. at Westside Elementary School and then the Council meeting will reconvene at 10:45 a.m. in the council chamber. A regular session is scheduled for 2 p.m.
- Performances for Disney’s High School Musical: One Act Edition will continue through Aug. 7. It is happening at the Trinkle Main Stage at the Mill Mountain Theatre. Tickets are available online at millmountain.org or you can call the box office at 540-342-5740.
Have a great Monday!