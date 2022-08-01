Accreditation hearing, Roanoke City Council meeting and more news happening today

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is having an accreditation hearing starting at 3 p.m. It’ll be at the Franklin County Government Center. The sheriff’s office is scheduled for a site-based assessment as a part of a program to achieve accreditation by verifying that it meets professional standards.

