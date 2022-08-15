69º

Hundreds drive from Hialeah to Palm Beach to support Trump after FBI search

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Associated Press

Tags: Florida, Politics

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hundreds of people departed a Hialeah Publix headed to Palm Beach in a caravan showing support for former President Donald Trump Saturday in the wake of federal agents executing a search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago estate Monday.

FBI agents seized more than two dozen boxes from the estate, some of which contained documents labeled “Top Secret.”

The warrant says federal agents were investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act.

Ahead of Saturday’s caravan, which began in the Republican stronghold of Hialeah, people stood along the road with signs and flags supporting the former president.

“I think Donald Trump is the bait and no matter what they do, he is five to eight steps ahead of them,” supporter Dan Ray said.

A grand jury will have to weigh the evidence and decide whether to indict Trump.

The FBI says it’s seen an increase in threats following the search.

