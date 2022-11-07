Food Lion gives active-military and veterans discount for Veterans Day

Food Lion is showing their appreciation during Veterans Day by offering a 10% discount to all active-duty military and veterans.

To receive the discount, Food Lion asks active-duty military, veterans and their families to show their MVP card and military identification when they checkout.

The offer is only valid in-store and not available through Food Lion pick-up or home delivery. It does not apply to the purchase of alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery, pharmacy and postage stamps or services.

“During this annual federal holiday, we extend this savings to our active-duty military and veterans as a way to help them save money while honoring their brave service,” Food Lion President Meg Ham said. “Our military veterans represent the towns and cities we serve, and Food Lion is committed to caring for and honoring our hometown heroes.”

Food Lion also has a Veterans and Military Business Resource Group to provide support to military associates and families. This group partners with organizations like Purple Heart Homes and Wreaths Across America.

Food Lion Feeds has donated $360,000 through its partnership with Operation Homefront to provide military families with meals and grocery assistance.

You can find more information about the Veterans Day discount here.