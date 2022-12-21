Gov. Youngkin announces over $2 million distributed through Hurley Relief Fund

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $2 million has been distributed through the Hurley Relief Fund.

Relief payments are available to Virginia residents with real property damages caused by the flooding that occurred on Aug. 31, 2021, in Hurley, Virginia.

“The destruction in Hurley after last year’s flood was devastating, but the community response has been inspiring,” said Gov. Youngkin. “The creation of the Hurley Flood Relief Fund has enabled us to distribute necessary relief funding to Virginians in dire need, and given us a framework that will allow for relief funds to be delivered faster moving forward.”

The program, created during the 2022 General Assembly session, has provided $11.4 million in aid for Hurley residents affected by the flood. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development is partnering with the Buchanan County Department of Social Services to administer the program and began accepting applications on Nov. 9.

“When disaster strikes communities, we need to ensure we are prepared to respond and quickly assist so those localities are not left behind,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “DHCD and their partners at DSS worked quickly to create and administer the Hurley Relief Fund, providing assistance at the state level and getting resources to these communities when they need it most.”

Officials say the funding will provide relief in claim payments to Virginia residents with property damages caused by the flooding event occurring after Aug. 1, 2021, but before Sept. 31, 2021.

For more information on how to apply, contact Buchanan County DSS at 276-935-6806.