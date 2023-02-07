Consumer Reports: Best ways to save in February

Despite being the shortest month of the year, February has plenty of opportunities to score savings on purchases big and small.

We’re taking a look at the products to look out for in Consumer Reports’ Best Time to Buy.

If you’ve been putting off getting a new smartphone, CR said now might be the best time to do it.

“Samsung is going to be revealing its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S-23, at the beginning of this month,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports shopping editor. “Whenever any new phone hits the market, we often see those previous models start to go on sale, and you’ll see lots of trade-on specials across all the major carriers.”

If you want a larger screen, look no further than a deal on a new tablet. A Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite aced CR’s tests and is as low as $299 at Amazon.

Tired of having to troubleshoot your old printer? February might be the time to get a new one.

The Epson Ecotank is as low as $229.99 at Amazon, and Office Depot.

An Inkjet printer has very inexpensive printing costs and the tanks hold plenty of refillable ink, meaning you’ll spend less on printing year after year.

And towards the end of the month, look for Presidents’ Day sales events on big-ticket items like dishwashers and mattresses.

“You should never pay full price for a mattress, so if you’re in the market for one right now, wait until the end of the month,” said Gordon. “That’s when all of the major brands are going to have their best discounts.”

A Helix mattress is a CR top-rated innerspring and a queen-sized is as low as $1,899 at Helix Sleep.

CR said based on its tests, this mattresses’ durability is top-notch, meaning after eight years of simulated use, there are no noticeable changes in support and only minor changes in firmness.