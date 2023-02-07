Five puppies to represent the Commonwealth in 2023 Puppy Bowl

The line-up is set for this year’s Puppy Bowl.

There will be several dogs representing Virginia during the three-hour match-up.

One of them is a beagle that was rescued from the Envigo facility.

Erika Proctor is the founder of Green Dogs Unleashed. She says the puppy bowl brings awareness to their cause.

“Puppies from all over the country from shelters and rescues get to go to New York and compete on the big field,” Proctor said. “Puppy Bowl is able to highlight that so many of our animals have special needs or came from situations that were less than ideal.”

This year, there are five puppies representing the Commonwealth on Team Fluff.

“They are Cheeky Tinker a deaf American, miniature American Shepherd,” Proctor said. “We have Kaden, a deaf Great Pyrenees-Aussie mix. We had Julius, a deaf Dalmatian. We have Allison, now known as June, who was one of the puppies from the Envigo situation, and we have Velma who has a Great Dane.”

The annual special highlights the incredible work of rescue and shelter workers who dedicate their lives to helping animals find forever homes.

“Just a wonderful opportunity for our puppies to get good socialization, get great life experiences and for the world to see how amazing special needs animals are,” Proctor said.

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl 19 will feature 122 puppies, 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states. It will air Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.