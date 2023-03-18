Shooting near UVA campus in Charlottesville leaves one dead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A 26-year-old is dead after a shooting in Charlottesville, just outside of UVA’s campus early Saturday, according to Charlottesville police.

The incident occurred in the parking lot near Elliewood Avenue and involved the victim, 26-year-old Charlottesville resident Cody Smith and an unidentified shooter, according to police.

Police said Smith died from his injuries around 5:31 a.m.

A vehicle, described as silver, four-door sedan may have been involved, according to authorities.

This is an active investigation; anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Raines, CPD Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 970-3266 or submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.