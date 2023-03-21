65º

VIDEO: Footage shows moments before Irvo Otiendo’s death

**DISCLAIMER: This video is graphic and is not suited for all audiences**

This edited-down version shows footage of the moments leading up to Irvo Otiendo’s death.

Ten people have been indicted by a grand jury for the death of Irvo Otieno on the same day the video of his death was released.

