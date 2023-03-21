VIDEO: Footage shows moments before Irvo Otiendo’s death

This edited-down version shows footage of the moments leading up to Irvo Otiendo’s death.
Ten people have been indicted by a grand jury for the death of Irvo Otieno on the same day the video of his death was released.
A large group of sheriff's deputies and employees of a Virginia mental hospital pinned patient Irvo Otieno to the ground until he was motionless and limp, then began unsuccessful resuscitation efforts, newly obtained surveillance video shows.
