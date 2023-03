Experts weigh in on video of Irvo Otieno

RICHMOND, Va. – Irvo Otieno was remembered at the 1st Baptist Church in Richmond Wednedsay, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said Otieno died while being transported from Henrico County Jail to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County. Seven Henrico County deputies and three hospital employees were indicted by a grand jury on second-degree murder charges in connection to Otieno’s death.

You can watch the service in the video below.