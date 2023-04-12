Mental Health America of Virginia offering peer-run phone line

The Mental Health America of Virginia is offering a peer-run phone line for Virginia residents, called the Warm Line.

MHAV says the phone support line is a non-emergency line for anyone who is looking for someone to talk to, is interested in mental health resources, or who has questions about their recovery journey.

According to MHAV, peers who answer calls listen with compassion and provide non-judgmental support.

Operators of the Warm Line are not licensed professionals, medical providers, or legal advisers, but instead provide personal experiences of wellness and recovery to callers in need.

The phone number for the Warm Line is 1-866-400-MHAV (6428), open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, Sunday and on holidays, the line is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Text/chat support is a new feature, available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Spanish services are open every Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., call or text.

The Warm Line is not intended for emergencies. If you are in crisis, call the National Crisis Hotlines (National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) 1-800-273-8255, or 911.