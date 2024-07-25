Southwest Airlines plans to remove open seating and offer extra legroom

Southwest Airlines planes can be seen on the terminal at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Friday, July 19, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Southwest Airlines plans to end open seating in order to offer seats that offer extra legroom at an increased price. They also plan to start overnight flights in February.

These decisions come as the result of an initiative to increase revenue for the airline.

Southwest found that its open seating model was the top reason for customers choosing a competitor, and 80% of customers prefer an assigned seat.

“Although our unique open seating model has been a part of Southwest Airlines since our inception, our thoughtful and extensive research makes it clear this is the right choice — at the right time — for our Customers, our People, and our Shareholders.” Bob Jordan, CEO of Southwest Airlines

The airline said the first flights to offer the new seating will happen sometime next year. The company will provide more details about the upcoming changes at an investor day at the end of September.

