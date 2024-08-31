Lightning storm delays Penn State-West Virginia game for more than 2 hours

Storm clouds are shown over the stadium at halftime Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at the game between No. 8 Penn State and West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va. Lightning forced the second half of the game to be delayed for several hours. (AP Photo/John Raby)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The season opener between No. 8 Penn State and West Virginia was delayed for more than two hours at halftime due to a lightning storm.

After the teams went to the locker room, both bands performed their respective halftime shows. After the bands cleared the field, an announcement was made telling fans to seek shelter because lightning had been detected in the area. High wind gusts then sent cups and other loose garbage flying through the air as fans scampered for the exits. Heavy rains soon followed.

The sold-out stadium was less than half filled when players took the field to resume the second half.

Drew Alllar threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to stake Penn State to a 20-6 halftime lead.

