Edmunds: Avoid these five mistakes when buying a used vehicle

Shoppers examine used Jeep Grand Cherokees at a dealership in Pittsburgh on Sept. 29, 2022. The stress and expense of buying a used vehicle can be greatly reduced if you avoid common mistakes. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

It can be a smart money-saving move to buy a used vehicle instead of a new one. The average price gap between new and used vehicles is more than $20,000, according to recent Edmunds’ sales data. But many used-vehicle shoppers make costly mistakes that can be avoided with a little research and preparation. Here are five common mistakes identified by Edmunds’ experts and what you can do to avoid them.

Not taking a thorough test drive

Many shoppers will drive the vehicle but not pay close enough attention to how the vehicle drives. An in-depth test drive can help you determine if there’s anything mechanically wrong with the vehicle. Is there any hesitation from the engine? Are there any clunks as you drive over bumps? These are all things that, if noticed, can help you avoid a used car with a dubious past.

Most newer used vehicles are also equipped with technology features. Check these out as well. Make sure the touchscreen works properly and that you can pair your phone to the vehicle using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto integration if it’s equipped. Also determine what kind of driver aids the vehicle has and observe if they work properly. Features such as blind-spot warning and traffic-adaptive cruise control rely on sensors that can be costly to fix if they’re not working properly.

Not spending money to get a history report or inspection

Never assume the seller knows the vehicle’s history or is being entirely truthful. A used car might look good on the surface and drive well, but it could be hiding a history of accidents, flood damage or odometer fraud. One way to get independent information is to purchase a report from services such as Carfax or AutoCheck.

A vehicle history report can also reveal prior accidents, title issues, rental or fleet vehicle use, and any major recalls or repairs. A car might have been written off as a total loss but later rebuilt and resold — something a history report can flag. You might have to purchase a history report on your own, but many reputable dealerships will provide one for free.

Additionally, have the car inspected by a trusted mechanic for an extra layer of security. Even if the vehicle history report appears clean, underlying mechanical problems may exist. Take that seriously and be prepared to part with $150 to $400 for a prepurchase inspection. This small investment can save you from buying a vehicle with hidden damage or mechanical gremlins.

Focusing only on the monthly payment

One of the biggest mistakes car buyers make is only considering the monthly payment rather than the total cost of the vehicle. Dealers often frame a deal around what you can afford per month, stretching out loan terms to lower the payment while increasing the total amount you’ll pay in interest.

Instead, focus on the vehicle’s total price, interest rate and loan term. A lower monthly payment might seem appealing, but if it means paying thousands more over time, it’s not a good deal. Be sure to run the numbers and compare loan options before committing.

Not shopping around for a loan

Many buyers — especially those who are rushed — assume that dealer financing is their best or only option, but that’s often not the case. Dealers may mark up interest rates for profit, leaving you paying more than necessary.

Before visiting the dealership, check loan rates at your bank or credit union. Preapproval from an external lender not only gives you negotiating power but also ensures you’re getting the best possible rate. Dealer financing might still be the best deal, but you’ll only know for sure if you’ve compared multiple options.

Making an emotional purchase instead of a logical one

Many used-car shoppers let their emotions influence a car purchase. It’s understandable. Maybe they’ve always wanted a certain type of car or maybe they feel rushed and anxious because their current vehicle was totaled in an accident and they need an immediate replacement. But buying the wrong vehicle for the wrong reasons can result in buyer’s remorse.

Take the time to research different makes and models, compare features, analyze annual fuel costs and locate the lowest prices. It’s also wise to use websites such as Edmunds to read consumer reviews and look up reliability ratings. Bringing a trusted friend or family member to provide an objective perspective on the vehicle you want to buy is also a great way to avoid feeling trapped.

Edmunds Says

Buying a used car will be much less stressful if you avoid these common mistakes. By verifying the car’s drivability and history, getting the right loan and terms, and considering the total cost, you can make a confident and informed decision.

____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Josh Jacquot is a contributor at Edmunds.