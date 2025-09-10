Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half-staff to honor 24 years since Sept. 11 attacks

Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Thursday marks 24 years since that tragic day shook the nation.

Youngkin calls to remember the “heroes who gave their lives in rescue efforts and in defense of the American ideals of freedom, justice, and individual liberty.” He urges Virginians to display the American flag, whether at home, school, or any gathering place, as a symbol of unity and resilience in the face of tragedy.

“Let us pause to reflect on the sacrifice and courage shown that day and recommit ourselves to service in our communities and our nation,” Youngkin said.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, Sept. 11, and remain at half-staff until sunset.