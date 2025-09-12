Gov. Youngkin calls for a moment of prayer and reflection following Charlie Kirk’s death

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging people throughout the Commonwealth to join in a moment of prayer and reflection at noon on Friday to honor Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at a Utah college event.

Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA, was a prominent podcaster and ally of former President Donald Trump, known also for his evangelical faith. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the killing a “political assassination.”

Youngkin stressed the importance of unity during this time.

Suzanne and I continue to pray for the soul of Charlie Kirk, and for God to bring all comfort and healing possible to his wife, children, friends, and loved ones. The darkness of a soul who would murder a dad and husband can be described as nothing other than pure evil. The acceptance of murder or violence as a solution to political disagreements must be rejected, otherwise our Nation’s very soul will suffer irreparable decay. As we remember the atrocities of September 11, 2001, and the response of a nation who unified against evil, we must come together again to reject all forms of violence and hold accountable those who refuse to do so. On Friday, September 12, 2025, at noon, I call on all people of the Commonwealth of Virginia to join in a moment of prayer and reflection on what it means for us as a Commonwealth and Nation to come together. Governor Glenn Youngkin

Read the Official Proclamation here.