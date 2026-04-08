Gov. Spanberger signs new laws to strengthen schools, support students and parents

Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed a series of bills aimed at strengthening Virginia’s schools and setting students up for long-term success.

The new laws focus on several key areas, including expanding career and technical education in high schools, streamlining the financial aid process, increasing parental involvement in course selection, and improving school construction and modernization planning.

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These legislative actions follow Spanberger’s first-day executive order, which also prioritized the improvement of K-12 schools and higher education institutions, as well as student achievement.

“The strength of public schools is personal for me — both as someone who grew up in Virginia public schools and as a parent of three school-aged daughters,” said Spanberger. “Parents deserve to know that their students are receiving an education that allows them to reach their full potential.”

Spanberger continued, “I am signing this legislation into law to help make sure every student is set up for success — whether they enter straight into the workforce, pursue an apprenticeship, join the military, or attend a community college or four-year university. Over the next four years, I will continue to work with anyone who wants to deliver results for parents, students, and families.”

Here’s a look at the bills that were signed into place: