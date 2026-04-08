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Virginia State Police to conduct ‘Operation Road Watch’ to boost safety on Route 29

The operation aims to enhance highway safety and reduce crashes

Virginia State Police is set to conduct a highway safety enforcement initiative, ‘Operation Road Watch,’ along the Route 29 corridor on Saturday, which will cover areas in our region. (Virginia State Police)

Virginia State Police will conduct a highway safety enforcement initiative, “Operation Road Watch,” along the Route 29 corridor on Saturday. The operation aims to enhance highway safety and reduce crashes caused by distracted driving.

The enforcement effort will span from Greene County to the North Carolina state line, covering approximately 156 miles. Patrol areas include Greene, Albemarle, Nelson, Amherst, Campbell and Pittsylvania counties, as well as the city of Lynchburg.

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State police will work in partnership with local law enforcement agencies throughout the corridor to increase patrols and promote safe driving.

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