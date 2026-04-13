American Red Cross Celebration of Heroes to be held April 23 at Hotel Roanoke

The American Red Cross’s 22nd Annual Celebration of Heroes- Help Can’t Wait event is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, at the Hotel Roanoke from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

The American Red Cross’s 22nd Annual Celebration of Heroes, Help Can’t Wait event is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, at the Hotel Roanoke from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

At this event, heartfelt stories will be shared about families whose lives changed in an instant, and the moment the Red Cross showed up and offered comfort in the middle of chaos. The event will also highlight volunteers who were able to provide shelter, meals, and hope when everything else was lost.

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Every day, home fires devastate families right here in our community. And every day, the Red Cross is there.

At Celebration of Heroes, you’ll hear how your support helps provide emergency lodging, clothing, and a path forward for families starting over. Because when disaster strikes, help can’t wait.

For more information about the American Red Cross’s Annual Celebration of Heroes event, click here.