Headed to prom? Uber is offering teens 3 free rides this season

Prom season is here, and Uber is stepping in to help teens have a night to remember.

To celebrate, new Uber account users from ages 13 to 17 can unlock three free rides, up to $50 each, using the code YES!, available now through June 30.

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Parents can also add their teen to their family profile to get started and unlock the promotion for their teen.

Whether it’s coordinating rides with friends or locking in post-prom plans, Uber is hoping to help make sure the special night goes by smoothly.

Teens can reserve their Uber up to 90 days in advance for their prom, or opt for an Uber Black or SUV to arrive at prom with their friends in style.