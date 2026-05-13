Gov. Spanberger signs bills to address high energy costs, increase energy generation in Virginia

Governor Abigail Spanberger has signed a series of legislation aimed at combating high energy costs and increasing energy generation in the Commonwealth.

Governor Abigail Spanberger has signed a series of legislation aimed at combating high energy costs and increasing energy generation in the Commonwealth.

On Tuesday, she was joined in Charlottesville by bill patrons, Majority Leader Scott Surovell, Senator Creigh Deeds, and Delegate Paul Krizek, along with state and local leaders, to sign the package of bipartisan legislation.

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The bills call for more investments in nuclear and fusion energy in an effort to help homeowners save money when installing rooftop solar panels. Additionally, the governor also signed legislation to allow balcony solar.

Virginians know energy costs have been skyrocketing in recent months. But even before the Trump Administration’s reckless war in Iran disrupted global markets, the truth is that monthly bills have been hard to manage for a long time. The legislation we’re signing today represents solutions we can provide at the state level to make a tangible difference. By diversifying our energy usage, we can make sure that Virginia families are less exposed to volatility. That is what energy independence means in practice, and that is exactly what we are building toward. These bills will mean real money in people’s pockets. They are long-term investments to lower costs for Virginians in every corner of the Commonwealth. Gov. Abigail Spanberger

Here’s a closer look at the bills Spanberger signed: