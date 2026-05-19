Healthwatch: Are you taking too many supplements?

With so many supplements being promoted on social media these days, it can be tempting to want to try them all.

However, taking too many can be unsafe.

“When you take too many, it is a burden to the body, particularly to the kidney and to the liver. In addition, it can interact with the medicines you’re already taking. And particularly for those people who are at higher risk of having medicine and herb or supplement interactions, they really need to watch out for excess and a side effect,” said Yufang Lin, MD, who specializes in integrative medicine at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Lin said supplements should be treated the same as medication.

Meaning, it’s best to make sure you really need them and aren’t just taking something you saw randomly promoted online.

She said it’s also important to understand that many supplements don’t have scientific backing and are not FDA-approved.

However, if you are going to take any, she recommends first checking to see if they are third-party tested and screened for heavy metals and contaminants.

“Anything beyond the vitamins and minerals, particularly when it involves botanicals, nutraceuticals, or extracts coming from plants, you want to be very careful because there’s potential for medicine and herb interactions, or even toxicity or contaminants. So, you want to work with a provider who’s trained in assessing the need and the potential side effects and interactions to guide you through this process,” Dr. Lin said.

Dr. Lin warns that women who are pregnant or are thinking of getting pregnant should be especially careful with supplements.

Certain types can be harmful to the baby.