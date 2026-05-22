Consumer Reports: What are the best battery-powered yard tools?

If you’ve been considering switching from gasoline-powered yard tools to battery-powered, Consumer Reports says now is a great time.

Keeping up with yardwork is hard enough — and maintaining gas-powered tools can be another chore. There is a better way: Battery-powered tools are generally quieter, require less maintenance, and many now perform as well as gas models in Consumer Reports tests.

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“When you buy into a battery-powered tool platform, you’re deciding to buy multiple tools from the same brand that can all run on the same battery,” said Paul Hope with Consumer Reports. “It can be pricier up front, but you can save money in the long run because you don’t need a separate battery and charger for every tool you buy.”

Consumer Reports says the best way to start is with the tools you use most. For many people, that’s a lawn mower.

In CR’s ratings, the tools in Ego’s power-plus battery system consistently earn high marks in CR’s tests. The same goes for Ryobi’s battery platform.

To give you an idea of how much you’ll spend, this recommended 450-dollar EGO push mower includes the battery that also powers other recommended EGO tools like this leaf blower and string trimmer.

But battery power isn’t always the best choice for every product.

If you’re shopping for a pressure washer, CR says you’ll get better performance and spend less by choosing a gasoline model or a corded electric model like this one from Greenworks.

To help battery-powered tools last longer, don’t leave the battery in the charger after it’s charged. Store the battery in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight, and use only batteries designed for your tool.

And if you’re thinking you might save money by buying third-party or counterfeit batteries, Consumer Reports says, don’t.

They might perform poorly, damage your tool or charger, void the warranty, and in some cases, overheat or catch fire.