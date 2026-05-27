Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
68º
Join Insider
Trending
Cave Spring named among Roanoke Valley’s most endangered historic places for 2026
Over $100,000 of timber stolen, two arrested in Rockbridge County

News

Money Matters: Candy-like tobacco products spark FDA warning; Boba tea recalled; BTS Oreos debut

What’s impacting your wallet today?

10 News Digital Team

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Good morning! As you start your day, 10 News is here to break down the biggest financial stories in CNN’s Money Matters. We’ll cover what’s impacting your wallet and what you need to know to stay informed.

FDA cracks down on retailers selling tobacco products that look like candy

Recommended Videos

The FDA is sending warning letters to retailers selling nicotine and tobacco products aimed at kids and teens.

Officials say the packaging closely resembles candy, breath mints, and cough drops.

The letters are part of a broader crackdown on illegal imports and unauthorized products.

Businesses that fail to remove the items could face legal action, fines, and inventory seizures.

Boba tea, more speciality beverages recalled: Here’s what to know

Powdered Boba tea and drink mixes are being recalled over possible Salmonella contamination.

The FDA says beverage maker SKS Copack issued the alert after learning that a supplier’s product might contain the bacteria.

The products were sold nationwide, including Virginia, under names like Royal Gold, Boba Time, and Denda.

At this time, no illnesses have been reported. If you purchased the recalled beverage and dessert mixes, you’re asked to return them to where you bought them from for a full refund.

Have any further questions? You can call 562-404-8158.

Affected items include:

Item CodeBrandItem DescriptionLot CodeBest By Date
BIC3010Angel Specialty ProductsMATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3#2026022425-Aug-2027
BIC3010Angel Specialty ProductsMATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3#2026042423-Oct-2027
BIC3014Angel Specialty ProductsTARO 4/3#2026022425-Aug-2027
BIC3001Angel Specialty ProductsCARAMEL LATTE 4/3#2026041413-Oct-2027
BIC3013Angel Specialty ProductsCOCONUT 4/3#2026041514-Oct-2027
BIC3018Angel Specialty ProductsHORCHATA 4/3#2026041413-Oct-2027
BIC3018Angel Specialty ProductsHORCHATA 4/3#2026042423-Oct-2027
BIC3019Angel Specialty ProductsVANILLA SMOOTHIE BASE 4/2026041312-Oct-2027
BIC3020Angel Specialty ProductsWHITE CHOCOLATE 4/3#2026032725-Sep-2027
BIC3017Angel Specialty ProductsMILK TEA 15/3#2026022425-Aug-2027
CFC2000Royal GoldDUTCH MOCHA CAPP 6/2#202603031-Sep-2027
SS115Angel Specialty ProductsSTRAWBERRY SOFT SRV 10/2#2026041413-Oct-2027
BT360Boba TimeITALAIN YOGURT PWDR 5/3.5#2026021617-Aug-2027
BT370Boba TimeCOCONUT POWDER - 5/3.5#2026042827-Oct-2027
BT371Boba TimePISTACHIO POWDER 5/3.5#2026021920-Aug-2027
FN1000FANALEUBE-TARO 10/2#2026022324-Aug-2027
SS500DENDAMILK ICE CREAM MX 12/1KG202604032-Oct-2027
CFC1000Royal GoldFRENCH VANILLA CAPP 6/2#2026041615-Oct-2027

For more information, click here.

K-pop superstars drop limited-edition Oreos

BTS fans are in for a sweet treat as the K-pop superstars team up with Oreo to launch a new cookie inspired by South Korean street food.

The hotteok cookie is flavored after the brown-sugar and cinnamon-filled pancakes often sold by street vendors. The cookies will feature purple wafers, a nod to the band’s signature color.

The band says the pan-fried treats were a favorite childhood snack.

The new BTS Oreos will go on sale on June 1 online and June 8 in stores.

“For Oreo to be the first snacking brand we’ve collaborated with globally is a huge honor. We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now Oreo is helping us share a taste of home with the world,” BTS said in a statement.

Stay tuned for more updates on the stories that matter most to your money.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.