Money Matters: Candy-like tobacco products spark FDA warning; Boba tea recalled; BTS Oreos debut

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FDA cracks down on retailers selling tobacco products that look like candy
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The FDA is sending warning letters to retailers selling nicotine and tobacco products aimed at kids and teens.
Officials say the packaging closely resembles candy, breath mints, and cough drops.
The letters are part of a broader crackdown on illegal imports and unauthorized products.
Businesses that fail to remove the items could face legal action, fines, and inventory seizures.
Boba tea, more speciality beverages recalled: Here’s what to know
Powdered Boba tea and drink mixes are being recalled over possible Salmonella contamination.
The FDA says beverage maker SKS Copack issued the alert after learning that a supplier’s product might contain the bacteria.
The products were sold nationwide, including Virginia, under names like Royal Gold, Boba Time, and Denda.
At this time, no illnesses have been reported. If you purchased the recalled beverage and dessert mixes, you’re asked to return them to where you bought them from for a full refund.
Have any further questions? You can call 562-404-8158.
Affected items include:
|Item Code
|Brand
|Item Description
|Lot Code
|Best By Date
|BIC3010
|Angel Specialty Products
|MATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3#
|20260224
|25-Aug-2027
|BIC3010
|Angel Specialty Products
|MATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3#
|20260424
|23-Oct-2027
|BIC3014
|Angel Specialty Products
|TARO 4/3#
|20260224
|25-Aug-2027
|BIC3001
|Angel Specialty Products
|CARAMEL LATTE 4/3#
|20260414
|13-Oct-2027
|BIC3013
|Angel Specialty Products
|COCONUT 4/3#
|20260415
|14-Oct-2027
|BIC3018
|Angel Specialty Products
|HORCHATA 4/3#
|20260414
|13-Oct-2027
|BIC3018
|Angel Specialty Products
|HORCHATA 4/3#
|20260424
|23-Oct-2027
|BIC3019
|Angel Specialty Products
|VANILLA SMOOTHIE BASE 4/
|20260413
|12-Oct-2027
|BIC3020
|Angel Specialty Products
|WHITE CHOCOLATE 4/3#
|20260327
|25-Sep-2027
|BIC3017
|Angel Specialty Products
|MILK TEA 15/3#
|20260224
|25-Aug-2027
|CFC2000
|Royal Gold
|DUTCH MOCHA CAPP 6/2#
|20260303
|1-Sep-2027
|SS115
|Angel Specialty Products
|STRAWBERRY SOFT SRV 10/2#
|20260414
|13-Oct-2027
|BT360
|Boba Time
|ITALAIN YOGURT PWDR 5/3.5#
|20260216
|17-Aug-2027
|BT370
|Boba Time
|COCONUT POWDER - 5/3.5#
|20260428
|27-Oct-2027
|BT371
|Boba Time
|PISTACHIO POWDER 5/3.5#
|20260219
|20-Aug-2027
|FN1000
|FANALE
|UBE-TARO 10/2#
|20260223
|24-Aug-2027
|SS500
|DENDA
|MILK ICE CREAM MX 12/1KG
|20260403
|2-Oct-2027
|CFC1000
|Royal Gold
|FRENCH VANILLA CAPP 6/2#
|20260416
|15-Oct-2027
For more information, click here.
K-pop superstars drop limited-edition Oreos
BTS fans are in for a sweet treat as the K-pop superstars team up with Oreo to launch a new cookie inspired by South Korean street food.
The hotteok cookie is flavored after the brown-sugar and cinnamon-filled pancakes often sold by street vendors. The cookies will feature purple wafers, a nod to the band’s signature color.
The band says the pan-fried treats were a favorite childhood snack.
The new BTS Oreos will go on sale on June 1 online and June 8 in stores.
“For Oreo to be the first snacking brand we’ve collaborated with globally is a huge honor. We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now Oreo is helping us share a taste of home with the world,” BTS said in a statement.
Stay tuned for more updates on the stories that matter most to your money.