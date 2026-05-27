Money Matters: Candy-like tobacco products spark FDA warning; Boba tea recalled; BTS Oreos debut

(Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

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FDA cracks down on retailers selling tobacco products that look like candy

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The FDA is sending warning letters to retailers selling nicotine and tobacco products aimed at kids and teens.

Officials say the packaging closely resembles candy, breath mints, and cough drops.

The letters are part of a broader crackdown on illegal imports and unauthorized products.

Businesses that fail to remove the items could face legal action, fines, and inventory seizures.

Boba tea, more speciality beverages recalled: Here’s what to know

Powdered Boba tea and drink mixes are being recalled over possible Salmonella contamination.

The FDA says beverage maker SKS Copack issued the alert after learning that a supplier’s product might contain the bacteria.

The products were sold nationwide, including Virginia, under names like Royal Gold, Boba Time, and Denda.

At this time, no illnesses have been reported. If you purchased the recalled beverage and dessert mixes, you’re asked to return them to where you bought them from for a full refund.

Have any further questions? You can call 562-404-8158.

Affected items include:

Item Code Brand Item Description Lot Code Best By Date BIC3010 Angel Specialty Products MATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3# 20260224 25-Aug-2027 BIC3010 Angel Specialty Products MATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3# 20260424 23-Oct-2027 BIC3014 Angel Specialty Products TARO 4/3# 20260224 25-Aug-2027 BIC3001 Angel Specialty Products CARAMEL LATTE 4/3# 20260414 13-Oct-2027 BIC3013 Angel Specialty Products COCONUT 4/3# 20260415 14-Oct-2027 BIC3018 Angel Specialty Products HORCHATA 4/3# 20260414 13-Oct-2027 BIC3018 Angel Specialty Products HORCHATA 4/3# 20260424 23-Oct-2027 BIC3019 Angel Specialty Products VANILLA SMOOTHIE BASE 4/ 20260413 12-Oct-2027 BIC3020 Angel Specialty Products WHITE CHOCOLATE 4/3# 20260327 25-Sep-2027 BIC3017 Angel Specialty Products MILK TEA 15/3# 20260224 25-Aug-2027 CFC2000 Royal Gold DUTCH MOCHA CAPP 6/2# 20260303 1-Sep-2027 SS115 Angel Specialty Products STRAWBERRY SOFT SRV 10/2# 20260414 13-Oct-2027 BT360 Boba Time ITALAIN YOGURT PWDR 5/3.5# 20260216 17-Aug-2027 BT370 Boba Time COCONUT POWDER - 5/3.5# 20260428 27-Oct-2027 BT371 Boba Time PISTACHIO POWDER 5/3.5# 20260219 20-Aug-2027 FN1000 FANALE UBE-TARO 10/2# 20260223 24-Aug-2027 SS500 DENDA MILK ICE CREAM MX 12/1KG 20260403 2-Oct-2027 CFC1000 Royal Gold FRENCH VANILLA CAPP 6/2# 20260416 15-Oct-2027

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K-pop superstars drop limited-edition Oreos

BTS fans are in for a sweet treat as the K-pop superstars team up with Oreo to launch a new cookie inspired by South Korean street food.

The hotteok cookie is flavored after the brown-sugar and cinnamon-filled pancakes often sold by street vendors. The cookies will feature purple wafers, a nod to the band’s signature color.

The band says the pan-fried treats were a favorite childhood snack.

The new BTS Oreos will go on sale on June 1 online and June 8 in stores.

“For Oreo to be the first snacking brand we’ve collaborated with globally is a huge honor. We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now Oreo is helping us share a taste of home with the world,” BTS said in a statement.

Stay tuned for more updates on the stories that matter most to your money.