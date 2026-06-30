Disney agrees to $50 Million settlement for YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream subscribers: What you need to know

(Lm Otero, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

If you paid for YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream, you could get some money from Disney.

The company agreed to a $50 million settlement for people who subscribed in the past 7 years.

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You’ve got until September 8th to file a claim.

To do that, you’ll need a notice that will be sent by mail.

If you think you should have received one but didn’t, you can email info at online-tv-settlement.com for help.