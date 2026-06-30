Disney agrees to $50 Million settlement for YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream subscribers: What you need to know
If you paid for YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream, you could get some money from Disney.
The company agreed to a $50 million settlement for people who subscribed in the past 7 years.
You’ve got until September 8th to file a claim.
To do that, you’ll need a notice that will be sent by mail.
If you think you should have received one but didn’t, you can email info at online-tv-settlement.com for help.
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