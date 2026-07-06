Krispy Kreme unveils limited-edition Girl Scout cookie-inspired donuts

Can’t resist a yummy Krispy Kreme donut or always find yourself counting down the days until Girl Scout cookie season? Krispy Kreme has a new limited-edition dozen that’ll give you the best of both worlds.

Starting Tuesday, July 7, you can head to Krispy Kreme to try out a trio of new doughnuts for those looking to satisfy their Girl Scout Cookie cravings with a sweet new twist. Flavors include Thin Mint, Lemon-Ups and Coconut Caramel doughnuts, all inspired by the popular cookies many people can’t seem to resist.

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The Girl Scout Cookie doughnuts will be available for a limited time. You also may be able to score a six-pack with three Thin Mints doughnuts and three Original Glazed doughnuts at select retailers.

Click here to find a Krispy Kreme location near you.