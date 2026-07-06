Consumer Reports: Top Bluetooth speakers to upgrade your summer soundtrack

Whether you’re relaxing at the beach, hanging by the pool, or hosting a backyard cookout, summer just sounds better with music.

But the right portable speaker needs to do more than sound good — it also has to survive splashes, sand, and travel. Consumer Reports shares some affordable Bluetooth speakers that are built for summer fun.

When summer rolls around, sound helps set the mood.

Whether it’s music, podcasts, or your favorite beach-day mix, Consumer Reports says the best portable speakers combine good sound with durability and easy portability.

“These speakers were selected because they were relatively small, fun, and can hold up to some exposure to elements such as dust and water,” said Antonette Asedillo with Consumer Reports.

Many of these speakers are designed with rugged, water-resistant exteriors that can handle pool days, beach trips, and life on the go.

One standout: the Sony ULT Field 5. Consumer Reports says it delivers plenty of volume and strong bass.

Several recommended models also feature compact cylindrical designs that slide easily into backpacks and even water bottle pockets – Like the Bose Soundlink Flex and the JBL Flip 7.

Another strong option is the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3.

It earns solid scores across the board, and Consumer Reports says it’s powerful enough to fill a medium to large room with sound.

And for something even smaller and more budget-friendly— there’s the JBL Clip 5. Its sound quality falls short of the others, but CR testers say it works well for casual listening, and podcasts. Plus –

“It has a built-in carabiner that allows you to hook it onto just about anything that has a loop or latch, so it’s great for taking it on-the-go,” Asedillo explained.

Making it easy to bring your music along all summer long.

And keep in mind — most Bluetooth speakers work best when your phone or other music source stays within about 30 feet. Beyond that range, the signal can start to cut out.